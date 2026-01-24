One killed in 4-alarm Bronx fire; 15 injured, 148 apartments vacated

article

The Brief One person was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a 4-alarm fire in the Bronx early Saturday. The fire impacted multiple upper floors of a residential building, forcing all residents to evacuate. City officials say an investigation into the cause is underway as emergency crews remain on scene.



A 4-alarm fire that broke out just after midnight Saturday tore through the upper floors of a residential building in the Bronx, killing one New Yorker, injuring at least 15 others and forcing the evacuation of all 148 apartments, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani said just before his winter weather news conference update.

What we know:

The fire started shortly after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 24, in a residential building in Eastchester, Bronx, affecting the 15th, 16th and 17th floors, according to Mayor Mamdani.

The FDNY brought the fire under control, but a large emergency response remains in the area as crews continue to monitor building conditions and safety operations.

Officials said 15 people were reported injured, and one person died as a result of the fire.

Residents displaced, emergency response ongoing

All 148 apartments in the building were vacated following the fire.

Displaced residents were taken to a nearby school, where the American Red Cross is assisting with shelter and support services.

FDNY worked closely with the NYPD and other city agencies during the response. Officials said a heavy emergency presence will remain at the scene for the time being.

What they're saying:

Mayor Mamdani addressed the fire during a winter weather update earlier Saturday, offering condolences to the family of the victim.

City officials emphasized that resident safety remains the top priority as assessments of the building continue.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

An investigation is ongoing.

Fire risk rises during extreme cold

As Winter Storm Fern brings heavy snow and ice to the New York City area, experts warn that colder temperatures can also increase the risk of fires inside the home.

A new analysis from SafeHome.org shows the NYC metro area sees more than 22,000 residential fires each year, with winter months posing the highest risk. Nationwide, heating equipment causes nearly 15,000 home fires annually, and almost half occur between December and February, according to the report.

