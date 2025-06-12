Were you charged multiple times by OMNY? Visa confirms issues

The Brief The MTA says Visa confirmed a June 10 glitch causing multiple charges on OMNY taps; the problem was fixed the same day, and no riders will be overcharged. Riders are sharing screenshots and stories on TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit about repeated billing and poor customer service, often waiting over 20 minutes on hold. Five years after launch, less than half of MTA customers use OMNY, hindered by technical problems, limited fare options, and growing privacy worries as MetroCard is set to disappear next year.



Commuters are once again slamming OMNY, the MTA tap and go system that promised convenience but is now charging some Visa users multiple times for a single trip.

What they're saying:

The MTA says Visa confirmed an issue on June 10 that caused some tap and go users to be charged multiple times.

They say the problem was resolved the same day and riders won't be overcharged.

Local perspective:

Many people on TikTok and Twitter have complained that when they call OMNY’s customer service line, they first hear a prerecorded message about the issue before being placed on hold for more than 20 minutes with no response.

Emily on TikTok, in a video captioned "MTA run me my money back please!!!!!," said she was charged multiple times and that Bank of America confirmed many other New Yorkers are facing the same issue.

One user shared a screenshot showing multiple charges from a single OMNY tap using a Visa card, writing, "7 straight!!!! I hate we doing over there?!!!"

Another said they were charged 15 times for two swipes.

Reddit threads are also packed with frustrated New Yorkers sharing stories of being charged multiple times for a single swipe.

The backstory:

The latest round of issues adds to ongoing frustration with a system that was supposed to simplify mass transit but is instead facing criticism for persistent bugs, privacy concerns, and accessibility gaps.

This isn’t the first time OMNY has come under fire.

Back in May, the MTA acknowledged overcharging errors where some users were mistakenly charged $2.90 instead of the then-standard fare of $2.75.

At the time, officials promised improvements and announced the demotion of Cubic, the company originally contracted to develop the system, handing over future integration to the MTA’s in-house TrainTime team, which had already garnered praise for its high-rated app.

Despite the change in leadership, problems persist.

Riders continue to report confusion, especially those relying on Visa cards, and transit advocates are raising red flags over the lack of accountability and transparency.

Meanwhile, usage numbers remain underwhelming.

Five years into OMNY's rollout, less than half of MTA customers have adopted it, in part because the system still doesn’t support students, discounted fare users, weekly or monthly passes, or those using pre-tax transit benefits.

Privacy concerns are also compounding frustrations. With OMNY tracking real-time movements, civil liberties groups warn that the system could pose risks to riders’ data security and freedom of movement.

The MTA still plans to phase out the MetroCard by the end of next year, but the clock is ticking, and trust in OMNY seems to be fading.