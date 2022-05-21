Teen wanted in Kyhara Tay killing also wanted for pair of robberies: NYPD

article

The 18-year-old suspect being sought in the stray-bullet killing of an 11-year-old girl in the Bronx is also wanted for a pair of armed robberies, police say.

Authorities say that Omar Bojang, 18, took part in the pair of robberies last month. Both also occurred in the Bronx.

In the first incident, on April 18, a 46-year-old victim had arranged to purchase merchandise via an online selling platform when Bojang and three other suspects approached him. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and struck the victim in the head, while the others took his wallet containing credit and debit cards.

The suspects then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Then, on April 22, a 28-year-old man was also attempting to purchase merchandise via an online selling platform when Bojang and two other suspects approached him. Again, one of the suspects displayed a firearm and struck the victim in the head, while the others took his Samsung watch, a cell phone and a wallet containing $100.

The suspects then fled the scene. The victim suffered a laceration and bruising to his forehead, but refused medical attention.

Police say that Bojang was allegedly driving a scooter last Monday that the gunman who killed Kyhara Tay was a passenger on.

The alleged gunman, 15-year-old Matthew Godwin, was arrested early Friday morning and is facing murder, manslaughter, and weapons charges.