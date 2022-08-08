More Slideshows

This is the NYC weather blog by the Fox 5 weather team.

Traps for spotted lanternflies
Native to Asia, the spotted lanternfly first appeared in New York and New Jersey a couple of years ago. The insect is considered invasive. But traps for lanternflies could also snare birds, so be careful how you set up the traps.