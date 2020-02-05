Olive Garden selling bouquet of breadsticks for Valentine's Day

article

Who wants flowers or chocolates this Valentine's Day when you could get a bouquet of breadsticks from Olive Garden?

As part of the chain's Valentine's Day promotion, it's releasing the edible bouquets in restaurants for the first time.

Breadstick bouquet wrappers and chocolate-mint boxes will be available as part of Olive Garden's Valentine's Day "To Go" dinner for two.

The bouquets will be on sale starting February 13 while supplies last.

In a similar move, a Boston-based pickle company is selling a “Make Your Own Pickle Bouquet Kit,” which includes an empty 32-ounce pickle container, 15 wooden skewers, floral foam, ribbon, cellophane, a folded card for the recipient — and a coupon for a free jar of Grillo’s pickles.