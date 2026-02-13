Meet the 111-year-old believed to be oldest man in US

The Brief Luis Cano, a 111-year-old Linden, New Jersey, resident, is believed to be the oldest man living in the United States, according to LongeviQuest. Born in Colombia in 1914, Cano served in the Colombian Army, later ran a rural bus company and moved to the U.S. in the 1990s. A father of 10 with a large extended family, Cano credits his longevity to avoiding alcohol and smoking, getting good sleep and "behav[ing] well."



A 111-year-old New Jersey resident is believed to be the oldest man living in the United States.

What we know:

Luis Cano, who was born in Colombia and now lives in Linden, celebrated his 111th birthday on Dec. 9. His age was validated after his most recent birthday by LongeviQuest, an organization that tracks the world’s oldest people. The group ranks Cano as the 12th oldest man in the world.

Asked how he feels about the milestone, Cano offered a simple response: "Good."

Cano was born Dec. 9, 1914, in Colombia.

He later served in the Colombian Army and, after his military service, owned and operated a fleet of buses that transported people through rural areas.

10 children, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren

He married Alicia Angelo Cano in 1948.

Together they had 10 children. Their family has since grown to include 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The couple moved to Far Rockaway, New York, in the 1990s. Cano has described living in the United States as the accomplishment of his lifetime. After Alicia Cano died in 2004, he relocated to Linden, where he now lives with two of his children.

Luis spends time reflecting

These days, Cano spends much of his time at home, often looking out the window and reflecting on life.

He still enjoys watching airplanes pass overhead — a longtime interest — and has always loved fishing.

Cano did not receive a formal education, but built a life centered on work and family. Surrounded by relatives who help care for him, he keeps a plaque commemorating his age as a point of pride.

When asked the secret to his longevity, Cano offered straightforward advice: "Don’t drink a lot. Get good sleep and don’t smoke."

And for living well? "Behave well," he said.