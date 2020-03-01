Officials: Two more people in NYC being tested for COVID-19 coronavirus

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has announced that two more people are under investigation for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"There are currently two people under investigation for #COVID19 in NYC. We’re also announcing one other test performed is negative," officials said in a tweet. "Tests for novel #coronavirus are now being performed by @HealthNYGov's lab, which means we will be able to get results back much sooner."

The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 87,000 people globally and caused nearly 3,000 deaths.

After a recent spike of infections in Italy, the U.S. government is urging Americans not to travel to the regions hadest hit by the virus.