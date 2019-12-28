Officials: Small plane crash injures pilot on Long Island

article

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane was injured Saturday in a crash on Long Island, authorities said.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. near the Republic Airport in Suffolk County.

The pilot had been landing the Mooney M20R and crashed into the woods a mile south of the runway, said Jim Peters, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft had taken off from Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

Reports say that the pilot was conscious and alert when rescuers arrived and was the only one on board. He has not been identified and the extent of any injuries is unknown.

The case of the crash remains under investigation.