Officials: 23-year-old man fatally stabbed inside Trenton arena during basketball tournament

Trenton police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Trenton man.

Mercer County officials said the stabbing happened in Trenton Thursday night, about 8:30, at the CURE Arena.

A high school basketball tournament was taking place inside the arena when someone stabbed the man, identified as 23-year-old Khalil Glanton, of Trenton, multiple times inside the arena.

He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

James Earle, the Superintendent of Trenton Public Schools, said Glanton was a 2019 Trenton Central High School graduate.

According to Earle, the incident was recorded and posted on social media. and crisis teams have been activated at local schools to help struggling students and staff members.

"The past two weeks have been traumatic for our TPS family. Students and staff have experienced tragic events happening inside schools, within our community, and watched them unfold across the country," Earle said. "As a district, our work continues to be critical to changing the circumstances of our young people. Students need access to better options for resolving conflict. We will continue to work closely with the Trenton Police Department to ensure the safety of our staff and students."

Police are actively investigating the stabbing, though no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Additionally, information can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.