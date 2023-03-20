'It's heartbreaking': 8-alarm fire burns South Jersey church to the ground, officials say

Fire crews were on scene of a roaring multi-alarm fire that officials say ripped through a church in Burlington County on Monday.

Just after 6 p.m., officials say they responded to a call that initially came over as a three-alarm fire at the Fountain of Life Center on Burlington Columbus Road in Florence, N.J.

After 40 crews from several fire companies arrived, the blaze was soon declared an eight-alarm fire, causing flames and smoke that could be seen for miles.

Colleen Reichert lives nearby and says she can recall the church being established since around 1979. She says in the past few years, the church updated its property and expanded its congregation.

"They do a wonderful Easter show every year, every single year. People come from all over. It's a wonderful congregation, it's part of the community, and it's going to be missed," said Reichert.

Residents say the church also had a school on its property with a huge basketball center used by the community.

Before the raging inferno burnt the church to the ground, officials say there were kids on the property for an after school program.

All the kids were safely evacuated from the gym area of the church and no injuries were reported.

After several hours of battling the flames, officials say the fire is still not under control and crews are on scene spraying water on the church's remains.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.