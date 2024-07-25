NJ police officer shot in Rahway while conducting search warrant

A Perth Amboy, New Jersey police detective is in stable condition Thursday morning after being shot during a search warrant at a home in Rahway Wednesday night.

Rahway Mayor Raymond Giaccobbe said all suspects are in custody in a post on Facebook.

According to police, the Perth Amboy detective along with Rahway police were executing a search warrant when the suspects attempted to flee the scene.

During the incident, one suspect discharged a firearm, striking the Perth Amboy officer in the leg, police say.

One resident said he heard gunshots and then noticed the police parked outside.

"We are thankful for the outpouring of support. The detective is in stable condition," The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association said in a post on Wednesday.

"Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Please keep this officer and his family in your prayers.," NJ Governor Phil Murphy said in a post on X Thursday morning.

"As the state’s chief law enforcement officer, I am resolute in my commitment to work with our law enforcement and community partners to end gun violence in our state," NJ State PBA said.

The nature of the search warrant is unknown at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.