Reports of officer shot in Rahway, NJ

There are reports that a police officer has been shot in Rahway, New Jersey.

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that an officer had been shot, and is currently at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

There was police activity near Broad Street and Maple Avenue, but details behind it are still unclear.

FOX 5 NY spoke with a woman who said she had lived in the area for decades and had never felt unsafe until this summer.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.