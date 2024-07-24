Expand / Collapse search

Reports of officer shot in Rahway, NJ

Published  July 24, 2024 10:34pm EDT
Rahway
Police officer reportedly shot in Rahway

The New Jersey State Police Benevolent Association said in a tweet on Wednesday evening that an officer had been shot, and is currently at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

NEW JERSEY - There are reports that a police officer has been shot in Rahway, New Jersey.

There was police activity near Broad Street and Maple Avenue, but details behind it are still unclear.

FOX 5 NY spoke with a woman who said she had lived in the area for decades and had never felt unsafe until this summer. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.