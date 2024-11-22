Officers shoot suspect who pointed gun at them in the Bronx: NYPD

The NYPD says a suspect was shot in the leg after he pointed a gun at officers in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident began at 3:10 p.m. when they received a 9-1-1 call about a large dispute near 755 White Plains Road in the Soundview section.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, the suspect saw them and took a fighting stance, pointing a gun at them. Officers then shot the suspect twice in the leg.

A second person allegedly involved in the altercation managed to escape.

Police say they recovered a 9mm pistol and a knife from the scene.

Earlier this week, there was another police-involved shooting where an officer fatally shot a 57-year-old man who had been on a violent robbery spree in Queens.

