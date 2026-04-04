Officer struck by driver who left scene during stop in Brooklyn
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BROOKLYN - A police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday night, according to authorities.
What we know:
The New York City Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) said the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Broadway and Wallabout Street.
DCPI added that the officer had stopped a vehicle when the driver suddenly reversed, striking the officer. The driver then fled the scene.
The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.
What we don't know:
There were no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information from the New York City Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.