Officer struck by driver who left scene during stop in Brooklyn

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The Brief A police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday night. The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Broadway and Wallabout Street. The officer had stopped a vehicle when the driver suddenly reversed, striking the officer before fleeing the scene.



A police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday night, according to authorities.

What we know:

The New York City Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) said the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Broadway and Wallabout Street.

DCPI added that the officer had stopped a vehicle when the driver suddenly reversed, striking the officer. The driver then fled the scene.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.

What we don't know:

There were no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.