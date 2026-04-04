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Officer struck by driver who left scene during stop in Brooklyn

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Published  April 4, 2026 9:35pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • A police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday night.
    • The incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Broadway and Wallabout Street.
    • The officer had stopped a vehicle when the driver suddenly reversed, striking the officer before fleeing the scene.

BROOKLYN - A police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Saturday night, according to authorities.

What we know:

The New York City Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI) said the incident happened at approximately 8 p.m. near Broadway and Wallabout Street.

DCPI added that the officer had stopped a vehicle when the driver suddenly reversed, striking the officer. The driver then fled the scene.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital with a leg injury.

What we don't know:

There were no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: Information from the New York City Police Department’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. 

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