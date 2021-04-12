3 officers injured, 1 suspect dead in Carroll County police chase

Law enforcement in Carroll County said three officers were injured, a suspect is dead and another is in custody after multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident on Monday morning.

Officials said the three officers were wounded in a gunfight with suspects fleeing from a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop. The injured authorities include a Carroll County Deputy Jay Repetto, Carrollton Police Department Sgt. Rob Holloway and a Villa Rica Police Department Officer Chase Gordy.

Officials said one of the suspects was shot by an unknown officer and the other was taken into custody after some negotiation. They have been identified by investigators are brothers, both from Alabama.

Officials said (photos from left) Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto, Villa Rica Police Department officer Chase Gordy and Carrollton Police Department officer Sgt. Rob Holloway are all being treated for their injuries.

Cpt. Brandon Dawson with Georgia State Patrol said a trooper conducted a traffic stop just after 3:30 a.m. after seeing a 2015 Nissan Sentra driving at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 20 about 10 miles from the Georgia-Alabama line. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.

Dawson said the trooper pursue and ended up using a PIT maneuver, but the driver regained control of the car and continued to flee.

Advertisement

The GBI said the trooper was about to perform a second PIT maneuver when the front passenger leaned out of the window and began firing using a rifle. The trooper's car was stuck and disabled.

The chase crossed into Carroll County, with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carrollton Police Department, and Villa Rica Police Department joining troopers as the vehicle turned onto Highway 166 and Bankhead Highway. Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards said a passenger again fired at police and struck Sgt. Holloway. Richards. The sergeant was able to continue in the pursuit, but eventually wrecked his cruiser near the intersection of Highways 61 and 166.

(Photo: FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Nissan eventually crashed near Ithica Elementary School in Villa Rica, ending the high-speed chase. The GBI said both men ran from the vehicle and an intensive search began.

Around 5 a.m., the GBI said suspects fired at officers, twice injuring Officer Gordy. About 30 minutes later, the GBI said the suspects again opened fire on law enforcement officers, injuring Deputy Repetto.

The GBI said 28-year-old Pier Shelton was killed at the scene. His brother, 22-year-old Aaron Shelton was taken into custody. He was booked into the Carroll County Jail on 3 counts of aggravated battery and 5 counts of aggravated assault. Both men were from Alabama.

Aaron Shelton (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

It was not immediately clear why they chose to run from law enforcement.

Sgt. Holloway and Officer Gordy were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Both underwent surgery. Their conditions were not immediately known as of Monday evening.

"We just want to ask the community to pray for him, all the officers and their families," Chief Richards said.

Deputy Repetto was taken to Atlanta Medical Center where he was treated and later released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the aggravated assault. The Georgia State Patrol will be investigating the chase and crash involving the suspects. The Carrollton Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff's Office will also be investigating.

Traffic was in the area of the crash was blocked for a couple of hours while police documented the scene and cleared the wreck.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.