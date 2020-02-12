Officer delivers baby in middle of busy road

A police officer in West Valley, Utah, has been praised for his quick thinking after he helped deliver a baby in the middle of a busy road on Feb. 11.

According to the West Valley Police Department, Officer Jeremy Dean was driving on the 3100 South when the driver of the car in front of him abruptly stopped and waved him down.

The man shouted at Dean that his wife was in labor and that they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

Police said Dean quickly grabbed gloves from his patrol car and helped deliver a baby girl in the front passenger seat of the car.

Shortly after, the West Valley City Fire Department showed up and took the new baby and her mother safely to the hospital.

Police said Dean has been working with the department for four years. He has four children of his own but he “usually leaves the catching of babies up to the doctors.”