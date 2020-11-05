Officer assaulted as NYPD tangles with protesters for second straight night

The NYPD says at least a dozen people have been arrested and a police officer was assaulted after peaceful protests in New York City turned violent for the second evening in a row.

A peaceful rally had been held outside of the Stonewall Inn earlier Thursday afternoon, but as the evening went on, agitators again clashed with police officers.

The weekly demonstration drew extra police and media attention amid continued uncertainty about the result of the presidential election. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the arrests at the “We Choose Freedom” rally, where people carrying rainbow and Black Lives Matter flags had been marching in the street advocating for transgender rights and chanting things like “all cops are bad.”

The NYPD said in a tweet that an officer was pushed to the ground and had a thick chain pressed to his throat.

The suspect who attacked the officer was arrested and will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and attempted strangulation.

Advertisement

While there were some scuffles, police saaid Thursday's clash was nothing like the trash fires and bottle tossing that marred a peaceful march in the city on Wednesday.

The incident comes after protests on Wednesday saw at least 50 people arrested after another protest march ended in broken windows, garbage being set on fire, and more clashes with police.

With the Associated Press.