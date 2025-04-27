The Brief A 25-year-old off-duty NYPD officer was shot Sunday morning near the Hunters Point section of Queens. Mayor Adams, speaking exclusively to FOX 5 NY said the two people believed to be involved in the incident had an "extensively long record," being arrested over 10 times. Police said two people of interest are in custody, but that the shooting remains under investigation.



A 25-year-old off-duty NYPD officer was shot Sunday morning near the Hunters Point section of Queens in what police say was an attempted robbery.

What we know:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told FOX 5 NY’s Meredith Gorman that the two people believed to be involved in the incident had an "extensively long record," being arrested over 10 times.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 6:30 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and 21st Street. When they arrived, they found a man that had been shot.

Local perspective:

"Albany must fix the recidivism problem that we're seeing in this city," Adams said. "When you have individuals being arrested close to 10 times and are now committing [crimes like this], we must come up with a legislative fix to assist with what the police department is doing."

Adams also expressed relief that the officer was not more seriously hurt, saying, "Thank God the police officer was OK."

What we don't know:

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said two people of interest are in custody, but that the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.