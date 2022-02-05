Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in Harlem on Saturday afternoon.

The male officer was reportedly shot in the foot near the Manhattanville Houses at around 4:30 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are reportedly searching for at least three suspects, and no arrests have been made. It is unknown if the officer was specifically targeted.

This is the seventh officer shot in New York City already this year. Two men were arrested for the shooting and attempted carjacking of a 22-year-old off-duty NYPD officer in Queens earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a funeral was held for NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora, 27, who was gunned down in Harlem last month alongside Det. Jason Rivera, 21.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it comes in.