Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Harlem

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 8:10PM
New York City
NYPD officers respond after an off-duty officer was shot in Harlem on Saturday.

NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer was shot in Harlem on Saturday afternoon.

The male officer was reportedly shot in the foot near the Manhattanville Houses at around 4:30 p.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Baker shows support for 32nd Precinct

Raven Dennis has been busy baking cupcakes to show his support for the officers of the 32nd Precinct, which is just down the block from his bakery, Cake Man Raven.

Police are reportedly searching for at least three suspects, and no arrests have been made. It is unknown if the officer was specifically targeted.

This is the seventh officer shot in New York City already this year. Two men were arrested for the shooting and attempted carjacking of a 22-year-old off-duty NYPD officer in Queens earlier this week.

On Wednesday, a funeral was held for NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora, 27, who was gunned down in Harlem last month alongside Det. Jason Rivera, 21.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information as it comes in. 