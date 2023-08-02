Off-duty NYPD officer, father found dead in suspected murder-suicide in the Bronx

The NYPD is investigating a possible murder-suicide involving an off-duty NYPD officer and his father in the Bronx on Wednesday.

The first 9-1-1 calls came in at around 12:45 a.m. when authorities say an off-duty NYPD officer and his father were found inside an apartment in Soundview with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say a weapon and shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Residents say the tragic scene was discovered by the officer's sister-in-law.

According to authorities, the off-duty officer was part of a recreational baseball team with other law enforcement, and when he failed to show up for a game, his fellow officers attempted to check on him, becoming concerned when they were unable to reach him.

Police have not yet identified either victim, but the officer is said to have been a 5-year veteran of the force and was on track to become a detective.