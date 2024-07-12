Off-duty firefighter saves teenage girl's life in Brooklyn

An FDNY firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he was able to rescue a teen who had been hit and pinned under an SUV in Brooklyn on Thursday.

The victim, 19-year-old Suri Meza, was struck by an SUV and pinned under its tire at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and East 12th Street in Brighton Beach.

Off-duty firefighter Jose Cristales happened to be sleeping in his nearby home when he was awoken by his sister and rushed to the scene.

With the help of a nearby construction crew, they were able to pull the unconscious teen from under the car's tire.

Cristales then performed life-saving CPR on Meza, who is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

For Cristales, the praise is not nearly as important as Meza's condition.

"I get the pat on the back, we all get the pat on the back, for everything that we have done, but it’s also like the feeling of how is she going to do," Cristales said.

The 43-year-old driver who struck Meza was arrested and is facing several charges.