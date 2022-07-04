Off-duty correction officer hailed a hero for shooting man who pointed gun at crowd

An NYPD Dept. of Correction officer is being hailed a hero after shooting a man who pointed a gun at a crowd in Queens, said Mayor Eric Adams.

The officer, who was off-duty at that time, was also shot during the Fourth of July celebration near 214 Place and Jamaica Ave. in Queens Village.

According to Adams and police officials, a 23-year-old man pointed a gun toward the crowd at about 8 p.m. That's when the correction officer took out his gun and fired at the man striking him in the torso.

The man fired back striking the officer in the leg.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"He showed heroic actions tonight, and because of that I believe he saved the lives of other innocent people in this community," said Adams during a news conference late Sunday.

The officer and the gunman were taken to a local hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening, added police.

A third man who went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound was being investigated as a possible victim.

"He’s a hero. Taking proper action while off duty is one of the most difficult things to do," said Adams.