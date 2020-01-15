Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty cop struck in face with metal bicycle chain

Manhattan
An off-duty female NYPD officer was struck in the face with a metal bicycle chain in what cops say was a random attack inside the Park Place subway station.

NEW YORK - An off-duty NYPD officer was struck in the face with a metal bicycle chain in what police say was a random attack.

The assault occurred on Jan. 14 at about 3:10 p.m. while the 37-year-old officer was inside a stopped No. 2 train at the Park Place Station. The assailant was on the northbound platform when he threw the chain, said police.

The man then entered the train and fled when it stopped at the Chambers Street station.

The officer suffered swelling and bruising to her face. She was treated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

The NYPD shared video of the attacker running off.

If you know anyting about the assault contact the NYPD at any of the following:

Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

@NYPDTips.
 

