Off-duty cop stabbed by girlfriend, cops say

An off-duty police officer was stabbed in the shoulder by a woman believed to be his girlfriend, said police.

The assault took place on Mar. 1 at about 8:45 p.m. inside a house on Hemlock Street and Correll Avenue on Staten Island.

Multiple NYPD vehicles responded to the scene along with an aviation unit and K-9 units, reported the NY Daily News. The couple shares the home, according to the DN.

The officer was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition.

His attacker was described by police as 5'5" tall, about 150 lbs., and wearing pajamas at the time of the assault. No arrests had been made.