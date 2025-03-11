Odell Beckham Jr., Druski respond to rape allegations in Diddy suit

The Brief Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski are denying rape allegations after the two were named in a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs. Both men responded to the accusations on social media. The alleged sexual assault reportedly occurred in a California home in 2028.



Former New York Giants receiver and Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski are responding to rape allegations after the two were named in an amended "gang rape" lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski deny allegations

What they're saying:

Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski are denying the allegations. Druski wrote on X, formerly Twitter, saying it’s a "fabrication."

FILE-(L-R) Odell Beckham Jr., Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and Druski attend Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Arizona Biltmore on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The entertainer wrote in part, "This allegation is a fabricated lie," he wrote on X Sunday . "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."

Beckham posted on X Monday dismissing the claims, saying"I really can’t even believe that my name is mentioned in that matter," he said of the lawsuit. "There is absolutely no truth to those allegations. I do not know and have never met the person that filed the suit."

"I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone," he added of the rape allegations. "I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed."

OBJ and Druski named in amended Diddy lawsuit

The backstory:

Ashley Parham accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of assault and battery, abuse, false imprisonment, and kidnapping. The alleged assault reportedly took place in a home in Orinda, California in March 2018, the USA Today reported, citing the amended lawsuit.

An amended complaint filed March 7 names Druski, Odell Beckham Jr., blogger Jacquelyn "Jaguar" Wright, Combs' mother, Janice Combs, and eight others as co-defendants, according to USA Today.

Parham alleges to have met Combs virtually in February 2018 when she met a man – later identified as Shane Pearce – at a bar who started a FaceTime call with Combs.

During the alleged assault, Parham alleges Druski, previously identified as John Doe, was instructed to assault her by Combs.

Parham also claimed that Druski "doused" her in lubricant and jumped on top of her, "knocking the wind out" of her "because of his size." She accused Combs of masturbating while recording the assault. She also accuses Pearce and Beckham of taking turns assaulting her during the incident.