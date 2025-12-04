NYU attack suspect pleads not guilty as police say he assaulted another woman on Thanksgiving

The Brief The man accused of attacking an NYU student, 45-year-old James Rizzo, has pleaded not guilty; police say he has at least 16 prior arrests and was recently released from prison. Another woman has now come forward, claiming Rizzo assaulted her on Thanksgiving Day, leaving her with a forehead gash that required six stitches. Police say that when Rizzo was picked up on Tuesday, he had also burglarized a building near Washington Square Park.



The man accused of attacking an NYU student has pleaded not guilty, and another woman has now come forward who police say was also assaulted by him days earlier.

What we know:

Police say 45-year-old James Rizzo has a long criminal history, with at least 16 prior arrests.

He faced a judge late Tuesday night and pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from Monday’s assault on 20-year-old NYU student, Amelia Lewis, who said she was walking to class with headphones in when she suddenly felt someone slap her on the buttocks.

According to police, Rizzo was released from state prison earlier this year after serving two years for persistent sexual abuse.

Who is James Rizzo?

James Rizzo is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court after he was arrested for slap an NYU student on the rear and pushing her to the ground as well as a series of robberies afterwards December 3 2025

Investigators describe Rizzo as a serial offender who has primarily targeted women.

The attack on Amelia Lewis was caught on surveillance video and has since gone viral after she detailed the encounter on TikTok.

Police say Rizzo came up behind Lewis on Broadway, slapped her head and buttocks, pulled her hair and threw her to the ground before running off. Lewis later shared videos describing the assault and warning others on campus.

More victims

Dig deeper:

But police now say Lewis may not have been his first recent victim.

Diana Basel prior to the attack on Thanksgiving Day.

Authorities confirm they are investigating another alleged assault involving a woman named Diana Basel, who says she was attacked by Rizzo on Thanksgiving Day.

What they're saying:

She tells FOX 5 NY that she was walking along Fifth Avenue with her sister-in-law after the Thanksgiving Day Parade when a man suddenly confronted her.

Basel said he got in her face, began shouting and, moments later, slammed her into a glass panel. The impact left her with a deep gash on her forehead that required at least six stitches.

"Once I saw his face, I realized things were not normal," she said. "I tried to disengage, hoping he would go away. The next thing I knew, I was slammed into a glass panel."

Rizzo burglarized a building near Washington Square Park, police say

Police say that when Rizzo was picked up on Tuesday, he had also burglarized a building near Washington Square Park.

Rizzo is now being held without bail.

What's next:

He is expected back in court today for a parole violation hearing and again on December 8 for the assault charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.