NYU student attacked: Man with more than a dozen priors arrested, police say

The Brief An NYU student was assaulted near campus, and police say the suspect, identified as 45-year-old James Rizzo, is now in custody. The victim, believed to be Amelia Lewis, posted TikTok videos about the attack that have topped one million views and prompted other students to share similar experiences. Surveillance video shows the attacker following her before pulling her hair and knocking her to the ground, as police continue investigating whether he’s connected to additional incidents.



A man is now in custody after allegedly hitting an NYU student on the buttocks during an attack in Manhattan on Monday, according to police.

The victim, believed to be Amelia Lewis, has since detailed the incident in TikTok videos that have drawn more than a million views and prompted other students to share similar experiences.

"As I’m walking, like with my headphones on listening to music, I feel something slap me so hard, like literally on my a---." — Amelia Lewis, @amelia.lewis506

Who is James Rizzo?

Police have identified the suspect as 45-year-old James Rizzo, who is now in custody.

What we know:

According to police, Rizzo has 16 prior arrests.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 NY has not yet confirmed the specifics of those past charges.

NYU student assaulted: What happened?

The backstory:

Surveillance video obtained FOX 5 NY shows the man, believed to be Rizzo, following her across the street.

Moments later, he can be seen pulling her hair causing her to fall to the ground as bystanders react in shock.

"When I turned around, I saw this old, White guy and, like right when I turned around, he like grabbed my f---- hair like this and like yanked me and threw me to the ground." — Amelia Lewis, @amelia.lewis506

Police say the incident happened around 9:22 a.m. on Monday, when officers responded to a 911 call in front of 735 Broadway.

Investigators said an unidentified man approached a 20-year-old woman from behind, slapped her in the head, struck her on the buttocks and pulled her hair before running off.

Amelia Lewis, who posts on TikTok as @amelia.lewis506 — later described the assault in a series of videos. "If you're a young girl living in New York City and going to NYU, please be careful," she said.

She says she was walking to class with headphones in when she suddenly felt someone slap her on the buttocks.

When she turned around, she says the man grabbed her by the hair. "[He] yanked me and like threw me to the ground. My headphones went flying," she said.

She called the encounter "the scariest experience of [her] life" and urged other students to stay alert.

In a second video, Amelia said she and a friend were able to obtain surveillance footage from a nearby store. She said the man in the video matched the description of someone believed to have assaulted multiple women near campus.

She described the suspect as a tall white male with long brown hair and a beard, wearing gray sweatpants, a black puffer jacket and a blue towel around his neck.

Other NYU students claim they were also attacked

Her posts quickly went viral, sparking comments from other students who say they’ve experienced similar attacks near campus.

One comment read, "I’m also an NYU student and this happened to me at the Gramercy dorm subway stop. I was punched by a homeless man and the guy is still on the streets today. NYPD and NYU security did nothing, no follow-up, nothing. Still dealing with the mental effects."

NYU responds

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for NYU provided a statement to FOX 5 NY regarding the incident: "The University is deeply disturbed by the attack on one of its female students that took place yesterday morning on a Broadway sidewalk. We take this incident very seriously; we are offering support to the student, and NYU's Campus Safety Department is working with the police in investigating the incident."

The investigation remains ongoing.