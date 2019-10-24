NYPD unveils free mental health service for police officers

A new program called “Finest Care” has been announced by the NYPD and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. The program is aimed at providing mental health assistance for police officers in New York City.

So far this year, 10 police officers in New York City have committed suicide.

The program will be free for police officers, operate 24/7 and be completely confidential for anyone using it.

“We’ve tailored this program to the unique stresses police officers face,” said Philip Wilner, M.D. of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital. “No-one at the NYPD will know that an appointment has been made or that you’ve sought service.”

The number for police officers to call to use the program is 646-697-2020.