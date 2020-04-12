NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent dies of coronavirus

article

A NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent has died after contracting coronavirus, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Sunday.

Traffic Enforcement Agent William Hayes, a U.S. Army veteran who had been with the department for nearly 31 years died as a result of the virus. The last memeber of the NYPD to die due to coronavirus was Detective Jack Polimeni, who was assigned to the Warrant Section in Manhattan.

Hayes was part of Brooklyn North Traffic Enforcement.

“Our prayers are with his lived ones & colleagues today and every day,” Shea said on a post on Twitter.

As of Saturday, 6,743 members of the NYPD were out sick, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the Department’s uniformed workforce. 2,318 uniformed members and 471 civilian members have tested positive for the coronavirus.