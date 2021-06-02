NYPD top cop blames bail reform for surge in crime

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea sounded off on the state's criminal justice system and reiterated his frequent calls for legal changes that would help the NYPD get guns off the street.

"We’re arresting someone for pushing a woman down the stairs and we’re releasing them back into the streets," said Shea Tuesday. "This is craziness."

Another example stems from a brutal and unprovoked attack on an Asian woman in Chinatown Monday. Police arrested Alexander Wright, 48, for the assault who already has a long rap sheet. Records show Wright has been arrested at least 17 times. The arrests were for multiple assaults including an attack on a 72-year-old man, spitting on a woman's face, and punching a police officer, a police source told FOX 5.

In fact, Wright was just released on Thursday after a crime spree which included throwing hot coffee on two NYPD traffic agents, scratching a man in the eye, and breaking the glass on a Madison Avenue storefront, all on the same day.

"We cannot be chasing our tail, catch and release, catch and release," said Shea.

"Whether this individual needs mental health services, jail time or both, the answer cannot be to put him right back on the street," the police union added in a tweet.

Part of the problem, Commissioner Shea argues, has been the quick release of individuals through the court system, an unintended consequence of recent changes to bail reform laws.

While law enforcement officials often argue the system has created a revolving door of criminals, Jeffrey Butts, Director of the Research and Evaluation Center at John Jay College, says his research proves otherwise.

"About 5 percent - at most - of people who are arrested and awaiting trial and then released who get rearrested prior to their trial," he said Butts.