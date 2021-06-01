Expand / Collapse search

Asian woman punched in face as she walked along sidewalk in Chinatown

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Chinatown
A woman walking along a sidewalk in Chinatown at about 6:15 p.m. on Monday was punched in the face by a man who was arrested at the scene.

NEW YORK - A shocking and random attack on a woman walking along a street in Chinatown was captured on video.  The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault.

In it, the woman is seen near 65 Bayard Street at about 6:15 p.m. Monday when a man suddenly punches her in the face, knocking her out.

The video was posted to Twitter by New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou who represents Assembly District 65.

The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and alert.  The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken for a psych evaluation.

