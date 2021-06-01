Asian woman punched in face as she walked along sidewalk in Chinatown
NEW YORK - A shocking and random attack on a woman walking along a street in Chinatown was captured on video. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault.
In it, the woman is seen near 65 Bayard Street at about 6:15 p.m. Monday when a man suddenly punches her in the face, knocking her out.
The video was posted to Twitter by New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou who represents Assembly District 65.
The woman was taken to the hospital conscious and alert. The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken for a psych evaluation.
