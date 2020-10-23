NYPD to welcome 900 new recruits in first class since pandemic

article

The NYPD is ready to send out offers to its 2020 November academy class.

The 900-recruit class will be expected to be ready for duty by the middle of 2021.

“With the new class, the NYPD will be able to ensure public safety as the City continues to face a pandemic-driven perfect storm,” Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement. “In this difficult financial time, the Department is grateful for the Mayor’s leadership.”

The class will begin as NYPD officials say the number of officers has dropped from nearly 37,000 to just over 34,000 due to budget cuts, retirements, and attrition.