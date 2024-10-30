NYPD tightens security for Halloween parade, NYC Marathon

There's quite a bit happening over the next five days in New York City, beginning with the Village Halloween Parade on Thursday, and followed by the New York City Marathon on sunday.

As a result, the NYPD has announced an extensive security presence for the events, with both uniformed and undercover officers deployed to monitor the large gatherings expected throughout the city.

The Halloween parade, set in Greenwich Village, is expected to draw over a million spectators, while Sunday's marathon will attract over 50,000 runners from around the world.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner said Wednesday that the ongoing war in the Middle East, and instability in other parts of the world have led to increased security for the marathon.

"This year we're gonna have a robust counterterrorism overlay. You're going to see heavy weapons teams, you're going to see our K9's," Weiner said.

The NYPD handles multiple massive events every year, the parade and the marathon among them.

"A heavy uniformed presence will be along each corner of the route," said NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell,

Officials urge attendees to stay vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement.