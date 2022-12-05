NYPD: Suspect wanted in 2 shootings

article

The NYPD said the same person is responsible for two separate shootings that happened on Monday. The victim in one shooting died while the other shooting wounded a man in a wheelchair, police said.

New York City police are looking for Sundance Oliver, 28, in connection with both shootings.

Cops responded to a playground in the Bed-Stuy section of Brooklyn just after 9:30 a.m. where they found a 96-year-old man who uses a wheelchair shot in the leg, the NYPD said. Detectives believe he was not the shooter's intended target.

A man armed with a gun was trying to rob a 39-year-old woman inside the playground when she fled, police said. The gunman then fired at her and missed, striking the man in the wheelchair instead, the NYPD said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Then at about 2:50 p.m., someone shot and killed a 21-year-old man inside a 6th-floor apartment in a building on St. James Place in Lower Manhattan, the NYPD said.

In a social media post, the NYPD said Oliver is wanted in connection with both shootings and "is considered armed and dangerous."

Overall crime in New York City dropped slightly in November compared to a year ago but the number of murders spiked, according to the NYPD's latest statistics.

Murders jumped 20% from November 2021 to November 2022.

The number of overall shooting incidents decreased nearly 33% in November 2022 compared to the same month last year.