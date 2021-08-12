NYC youth finish summer jobs with NYPD

The NYPD's Summer Youth Employment Program is coming to an end. For six weeks, 598 young people between the ages of 14 and 21 got an opportunity to train with police officers. "We have young people working side by side with uniform members," said Alden Foster, the director of the Community Affairs Bureau.

The program has been around for 20 years. It's possible thanks to the partnership between the NYPD and the Department of Youth and Community Development. Its mission is to create positive relationships between the police department and New York City's youth.

"They get to see us in a different light, they get to see us in the parks and get to see us in with the communities," Police Officer Justin Rodriguez said.

There are over 300 units in the police department. Lorenzo Ford is a criminal justice major. He worked in the 40th Precinct in the latent print section.

"I drew and worked with the fingerprint unit, I sat there and watched them do their job, basically analyze fingerprints and identify people," Ford said. "It was just a wonderful experience.

This year, the NYPD Summer Youth Employment Program had the most participants.

