Two suspects wanted after throwing 73-year-old man to ground, stealing necklace: NYPD

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a 73-year-old man in the Bronx. Investigators say the victim was thrown to the ground and assaulted before his necklace and phone were taken. The NYPD has released an image of one suspect and is asking the public for help.



The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month in the Bronx.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, the robbery happened on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, at approximately 1:40 p.m., within the confines of the 40th Precinct.

Police say a 73-year-old man was walking near East 149 Street and Wales Avenue when an unidentified individual threw him to the ground, struck him several times, and stole his necklace.

Investigators say a second individual, acting in concert with the first, then picked up the victim’s cell phone from the sidewalk. Both suspects ran from the scene on foot, police said.

Suspect descriptions

Police released an image of the first suspect, who is described as:

A male in his early 20s

Dark complexion

Last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, black pants, and dark-colored sneakers

The second suspect is described as:

A male in his early 20s

Dark complexion

Last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and tan boots

How you can help

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

For Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted online at the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All tips are confidential.