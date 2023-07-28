NYPD seeks more suspects after 60-year-old taxi driver attacked in Manhattan

The NYPD is still searching for several people involved in a brutal attack on a cab driver in Manhattan last week.

The vicious attack happened on 6th Avenue and 34th Street in Midtown.

Two suspects, a man and a woman were arrested at the scene.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was repeatedly kicked and punched and is now hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say the incident began when the driver got into an argument with his attackers.

Last August, a cab driver was killed in Far Rockaway after being beaten by a group of teens.