NYPD seeking suspects behind citywide ATM theft spree

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding suspects involved in a series of ATM thefts across New York City.

Authorities say the group of criminals has been linked to at least 20 incidents, targeting businesses in Brooklyn and Manhattan since June 2.

According to police, the thieves are ripping out ATMs from various locations, including bodegas and pizzerias, and making off with machines full of cash.

"They cut the ATM right out of the floor and took it," said Joe Colotta, owner of Franklin Pizza in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, which was the latest location hit by the suspects.

According to Colotta, the suspects entered his pizzeria around midnight on September 20 and took off with the ATM, which was bolted to the ground and weighed hundreds of pounds.

"I can't believe they did it," Colotta said. "I don't know how they got it out so fast."

Just two hours later, police say the suspects hit another location in East New York, Brooklyn.

The suspects typically broke through front doors or cut open gates to gain entry to businesses, and no one has been injured in any of the incidents. However, the suspects remain at large, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.