NYPD seeking hit-and-run motorists after 2 pedestrians killed

Police were searching for motorists who struck and killed two pedestrians in separate hit-and-run car crashes in New York City over the weekend.

Both happened early Saturday morning. At approximately 3:15 a.m., 63-year-old Daryl Brown was struck by a silver SUV as he walked in a crosswalk on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights, about two blocks from his home. He was pronounced dead at Interfaith Medical Center.

About an hour later, an unidentified man was struck by a white Mercedes-Benz as he crossed Broadway at 262nd Street in the Riverdale section of the Bronx. He died at the scene.

Both deaths are under investigation. Citing police statistics, the Daily News reports 94 people had been killed crossing city streets this year through Oct. 21, compared to 75 over the same period last year.

