NYPD searching for hit-and-run driver that killed 74-year-old in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old man in Brooklyn.

According to police, the victim, Segundo Reina-Gaon, was walking across Ridge Boulevard in Bay Ridge at around 8:55 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Footage from a security camera shows a white SUV barreling down the street and striking Gaon.

Authorities say the impact was so forceful, it sent Gaon's body into the air and slammed it against a parked car.

Police say the driver of the SUV then drove away from the scene.

For State Senator Andrew Gounardes, the incident highlights the inadequacy of the city's current red light camera programs.

More than 95% of the city's intersections are currently unmonitored by red light cameras.