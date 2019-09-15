NYPD searching for trio of robbers in Queens

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance finding three suspects who allegedly robbed a man in Queens on September 13.

According to authorities, the victim, a 40-year-old man, was approached at around 7:20 p.m. by the three suspects inside the 80th Street Subway Station.

The suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the victim, forcibly taking $200 and a cell phone from his back pocket before running away.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with cuts to his face.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.