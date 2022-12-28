NYPD searching for suspect who shot, killed man on Bronx street

article

The NYPD is searching for a gunman who shot and killed a 29-year-old man on the Street in the Bronx earlier this week.

Police say that at around 9 p.m. on December 26, Terrence Williams was walking near the corner of Van Nest Avenue and Melville Street with a friend, when he got into an argument with the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the chest, before running from the scene.

EMS took Williams to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have released surveillance photos of the gunman and a woman who was accompanying him at the time of the shooting.

The gunman is described as being in his mid-20s and was last seen wearing a green hoodie sweater under a black jacket, gray jeans, green sneakers, a white hat, black gloves, and a black face mask.

The woman is described as being in her mid-20s with black hair and was last seen wearing a white jacket, black and white pants, and red UGG boots.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.