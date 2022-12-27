Man shot following vehicle collision, dispute in University Heights

article

The New York City Police Department is looking for a suspect they say shot a man following a vehicle collision and dispute in University Heights.

The incident happened Dec. 17 around 4 a.m. in the area of West Fordham Road and the Major Deegan Expressway.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was involved in a vehicle collision with the suspect. Following a dispute, the suspect shot the man in the right leg, police say.

EMS transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect drove away in a white Mercedes-Benz sedan in an unknown direction, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.