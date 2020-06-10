NYPD searching for suspect who shot at police vehicle in Queens

article

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who shot at a police vehicle in Queens on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at roughly 5:40 p.m. near Dix Avenue and Beach Channel Drive.

Authorities say that two uniformed officers in a marked police vehicle saw the suspect trying to shoot another man. The targeted victim then approached the police officers' vehicle and the suspect fired another round in that direction.

The officers then exited their vehicle and returned fire at the suspect, who fled.

The officers were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.