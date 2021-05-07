Man loses teeth in unprovoked Bronx attack

The NYPD says it is searching for a man wanted in connection to a seemingly random brutal assault in the Bronx.

According to authorities, just before 5 a.m. on April 24, a 29-year-old man was walking near the corner of East 138th Street and Saint Ann's Avenue in Mott Haven when a man approached him and asked him for money.

When the victim said he didn't have any, the man punched him in the face and ran away.

The victim sustained a laceration to his lip and the loss of several teeth. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln where he was treated and released.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspect, who is described as approximately in his 30's, 5'8" tall, with a medium build, black hair, a dark hairy beard, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with yellow letters in the front and side of the arms, black sweat pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

