NYPD searching for suspect in citywide police impersonation scam

The NYPD is searching for a man linked to a series of police impersonation incidents across the city.

According to authorities, Anthony Gonzalez is wanted in connection to four incidents across the city where he allegedly impersonated a police officer to force people to pay for law enforcement.

Authorities say that Gonzalez first struck nearly a year ago on July 20, 2020, when he displayed a badge and a firearm during an argument with an employee at an apartment building on West 49th Street. Gonzalez allegedly displayed a police badge and a firearm, and threatened the employee with being investigated by law enforcement.

Then, on April 14, 2021, Gonzalez allegedly portrayed himself as a law enforcement officer to assist a 60-year-old man, before taking the man's computer, two pairs of sneakers, 15 bottles of cologne and clothing.

Finally, on May 13 and again on May 27, Gonzalez allegedly took almost $4,000 from a 45-year-old man after posing as a detective and stating that he rendered law services on his behalf.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

