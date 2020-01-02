NYPD searching for Queens rape suspect

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in connection to a rape that happened in Queens in 2019.

According to authorities, on May 1, just after midnight an 18-year-old girl was walking near 199th and 120th Avenue when an unidentified man offered her a ride. The victim agreed to the offer and the man proceeded to drive the victim to a nearby location, where he raped her.

The victim was treated and released at an area hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.



Police say all calls are strictly confidential.