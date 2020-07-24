NYPD searching for pair of suspects in string of anti-Semitic hat thefts in Brooklyn

The NYPD is on the hunt for two men who have allegedly been stealing hats from Hasidic men walking in Bedford-Stuyvesant and Williamsburg.

Authorities say the two men, riding a Citi Bike, will approach a victim before swiping their hat from off their head and fleeing.

The pair struck four times on July 23, stealing hats from two 21-year-old Hasidic men, a 46-year-old Hasidic man and a 48-year-old Hasidic man over the course of roughly two hours.

Police have released surveillance footage of the pair from the fourth incident.

