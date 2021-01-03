NYPD searching for pair of E-bike thieves in Brooklyn

The NYPD is searching for a pair of suspects in connection to the theft of several E-bikes in Borough Park.

According to authorities, a 32-year-old man left his home near East 4th Street and Avenue F just after 10 a.m. to find his E-bike missing and contacted police.

An investigation revealed that earlier that same day at 4 a.m. the two suspects had stolen six E-bikes that had been locked up in front of the location.

The total estimated value of the bikes stolen is $10,000.

Police have released photos and surveillance footage of the suspects.

