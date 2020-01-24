NYPD searching for missing Staten Island 15-year-old

article

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Staten Island.

According to authorities, Elyssa Baez was last seen at 7 p.m. on January 23. She is described as Hispanic, standing 5’2” and 115 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black jacket with grey fur and carrying a brown handbag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.